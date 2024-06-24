Senate Bill 1208 Printer's Number 1756

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - students). The policy shall be distributed with the code of

student conduct required under 22 Pa. Code § 12.3(c) (relating

to school rules) and made available on the school entity's

publicly accessible Internet website, if any.

(b) The policy under this section shall require a child of

school age and their parent or guardian to request an

individualized medication plan to administer medication for

medical emergencies not able to be treated by an asthma inhaler

or epinephrine auto-injector. Upon receipt of the request for an

individualized medication plan, the school entity shall, in

collaboration with the parent or guardian and school nurse,

develop an individualized medication plan for the student. If

the individualized medication plan allows a student to self-

administer medication, the student must demonstrate the

capability for self-administration and for responsible behavior

in the use thereof and to notify the school nurse immediately

following each use of the medication. The school entity shall

develop a system by which the child may demonstrate competency

to the school nurse that the child is capable of self-

administration and has permission for carrying and taking the

self-administered medicine. Determination of competency for

self-administration shall be based on age, cognitive function,

maturity and demonstration of responsible behavior. The school

entity shall restrict the availability of the self-administered

medicine from other children of school age. The policy shall

specify conditions under which a student may lose the privilege

to self-carry the self-administered medicine if the school

entity's policies are abused or ignored. A school entity that

prevents a student from self-carrying a self-administered

medicine shall ensure that the medicine is appropriately stored

