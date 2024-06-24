Senate Bill 1208 Printer's Number 1756
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - students). The policy shall be distributed with the code of
student conduct required under 22 Pa. Code § 12.3(c) (relating
to school rules) and made available on the school entity's
publicly accessible Internet website, if any.
(b) The policy under this section shall require a child of
school age and their parent or guardian to request an
individualized medication plan to administer medication for
medical emergencies not able to be treated by an asthma inhaler
or epinephrine auto-injector. Upon receipt of the request for an
individualized medication plan, the school entity shall, in
collaboration with the parent or guardian and school nurse,
develop an individualized medication plan for the student. If
the individualized medication plan allows a student to self-
administer medication, the student must demonstrate the
capability for self-administration and for responsible behavior
in the use thereof and to notify the school nurse immediately
following each use of the medication. The school entity shall
develop a system by which the child may demonstrate competency
to the school nurse that the child is capable of self-
administration and has permission for carrying and taking the
self-administered medicine. Determination of competency for
self-administration shall be based on age, cognitive function,
maturity and demonstration of responsible behavior. The school
entity shall restrict the availability of the self-administered
medicine from other children of school age. The policy shall
specify conditions under which a student may lose the privilege
to self-carry the self-administered medicine if the school
entity's policies are abused or ignored. A school entity that
prevents a student from self-carrying a self-administered
medicine shall ensure that the medicine is appropriately stored
