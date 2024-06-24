Senate Bill 453 Printer's Number 1767
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - $1,000 and to undergo imprisonment for [not less than] 90
days.
* * *
(1.1) (i) A person who has an amount of alcohol by
weight in his blood that is equal to or greater than .02%
at the time of testing or who at the time of testing has
in his blood any amount of a Schedule I or nonprescribed
Schedule II or III controlled substance, as defined in
the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The
Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, or
its metabolite or [who refuses testing of blood or
breath] who refuses testing of breath under section 1547
or chemical testing of blood pursuant to a valid search
warrant, court order or any other basis permissible by
the Constitution of the United States and the
Constitution of Pennsylvania, and who drives a motor
vehicle on any highway or trafficway of this Commonwealth
at a time when the person's operating privilege is
suspended or revoked as a condition of acceptance of
Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition for a violation of
section 3802 or former section 3731 or because of a
violation of section 1547(b)(1) or 3802 or former section
3731 or is suspended under section 1581 for an offense
substantially similar to a violation of section 3802 or
former section 3731 shall, upon a first conviction, be
guilty of a summary offense and shall be sentenced to pay
a fine of $1,000 and to undergo imprisonment for a period
of [not less than] 90 days. THIS SUBPARAGRAPH SHALL NOT
APPLY TO A PERSON WHO HAS AN AMOUNT OF MARIJUANA OR ITS
METABOLITE IN THE PERSON'S BLOOD AT THE TIME OF TESTING
20230SB0453PN1767 - 3 -
