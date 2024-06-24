Senate Bill 1003 Printer's Number 1760

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1448

PRINTER'S NO. 1760

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1003

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024

SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 24, 2024

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Workmen's Compensation

Administration Fund to the Department of Labor and Industry

and the Department of Community and Economic Development to

provide for the expenses of administering the Workers'

Compensation Act, The Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act

and the Office of Small Business Advocate for the fiscal year

July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, and for the payment of bills

incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year

ending June 30, 2024.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $75,802,000 (A) THE SUM OF

$87,302,000, or as much thereof as may be necessary, is

appropriated from the Workmen's Compensation Administration Fund

to the Department of Labor and Industry for the payment of all

salaries, wages and other compensation and travel expenses, for

contractual services and other expenses necessary for the

administration of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338),

known as the Workers' Compensation Act, and the act of June 21,

1939 (P.L.566, No.284), known as The Pennsylvania Occupational

Disease Act, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, and for

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21