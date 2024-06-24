Senate Bill 1003 Printer's Number 1760
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1448
PRINTER'S NO. 1760
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1003
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024
SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
JUNE 24, 2024
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the Workmen's Compensation
Administration Fund to the Department of Labor and Industry
and the Department of Community and Economic Development to
provide for the expenses of administering the Workers'
Compensation Act, The Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act
and the Office of Small Business Advocate for the fiscal year
July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, and for the payment of bills
incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year
ending June 30, 2024.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $75,802,000 (A) THE SUM OF
$87,302,000, or as much thereof as may be necessary, is
appropriated from the Workmen's Compensation Administration Fund
to the Department of Labor and Industry for the payment of all
salaries, wages and other compensation and travel expenses, for
contractual services and other expenses necessary for the
administration of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338),
known as the Workers' Compensation Act, and the act of June 21,
1939 (P.L.566, No.284), known as The Pennsylvania Occupational
Disease Act, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, and for
