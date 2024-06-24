Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,795 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1003 Printer's Number 1760

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1448

PRINTER'S NO. 1760

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1003

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024

SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 24, 2024

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Workmen's Compensation

Administration Fund to the Department of Labor and Industry

and the Department of Community and Economic Development to

provide for the expenses of administering the Workers'

Compensation Act, The Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act

and the Office of Small Business Advocate for the fiscal year

July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, and for the payment of bills

incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year

ending June 30, 2024.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $75,802,000 (A) THE SUM OF

$87,302,000, or as much thereof as may be necessary, is

appropriated from the Workmen's Compensation Administration Fund

to the Department of Labor and Industry for the payment of all

salaries, wages and other compensation and travel expenses, for

contractual services and other expenses necessary for the

administration of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338),

known as the Workers' Compensation Act, and the act of June 21,

1939 (P.L.566, No.284), known as The Pennsylvania Occupational

Disease Act, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, and for

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

You just read:

Senate Bill 1003 Printer's Number 1760

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more