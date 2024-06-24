Submit Release
Senate Bill 1004 Printer's Number 1761

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1449

PRINTER'S NO. 1761

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1004

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024

SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 24, 2024

AN ACT

Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within

the General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in

the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $2,126,000 $2,262,000 is hereby

appropriated from the restricted revenue account within the

General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in the

Department of Community and Economic Development to provide for

the operation of that office for the fiscal year July 1, 2024,

to June 30, 2025.

Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2024, or

immediately, whichever is later.

