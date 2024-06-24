Senate Bill 1004 Printer's Number 1761
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1449
PRINTER'S NO. 1761
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1004
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024
SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
JUNE 24, 2024
AN ACT
Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within
the General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in
the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $2,126,000 $2,262,000 is hereby
appropriated from the restricted revenue account within the
General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in the
Department of Community and Economic Development to provide for
the operation of that office for the fiscal year July 1, 2024,
to June 30, 2025.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2024, or
immediately, whichever is later.
