Senate Bill 1006 Printer's Number 1762

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1006
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024
SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
JUNE 24, 2024
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the Public School Employees'
Retirement Fund and from the PSERS Defined Contribution Fund
to provide for expenses of the Public School Employees'
Retirement Board for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June
30, 2025, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining
unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $57,489,000 $61,403,000, or as much
thereof as may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the
Public School Employees' Retirement Fund to the Public School
Employees' Retirement Board for the payment of all salaries,
wages and other compensation and travel expenses of the
employees and members of the Public School Employees' Retirement
Board, for contractual services and other expenses necessary for
the proper conduct of the duties, functions and activities of
the board for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, and for
the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close
of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
Section 2. The sum of $1,182,000 $1,282,000, or as much
