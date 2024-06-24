Senate Bill 1007 Printer's Number 1763

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1452

PRINTER'S NO. 1763

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1007

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024

SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 24, 2024

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the State Employees' Retirement Fund

and from the SERS Defined Contribution Fund to provide for

expenses of the State Employees' Retirement Board for the

fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, and for the

payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close

of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $35,960,000 $39,795,000, or as much

thereof as may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the

State Employees' Retirement Fund to the State Employees'

Retirement Board for the payment of all salaries, wages and

other compensation and travel expenses of the employees and

members of the State Employees' Retirement Board, for

contractual services and other expenses necessary for the proper

conduct of the duties, functions and activities of the board for

the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, and for the payment of

bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal

year ending June 30, 2024.

Section 2. The sum of $5,345,000 $5,979,000, or as much

