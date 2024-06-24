Senate Bill 1007 Printer's Number 1763
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1452
PRINTER'S NO. 1763
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1007
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024
SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
JUNE 24, 2024
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the State Employees' Retirement Fund
and from the SERS Defined Contribution Fund to provide for
expenses of the State Employees' Retirement Board for the
fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, and for the
payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close
of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $35,960,000 $39,795,000, or as much
thereof as may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the
State Employees' Retirement Fund to the State Employees'
Retirement Board for the payment of all salaries, wages and
other compensation and travel expenses of the employees and
members of the State Employees' Retirement Board, for
contractual services and other expenses necessary for the proper
conduct of the duties, functions and activities of the board for
the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, and for the payment of
bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal
year ending June 30, 2024.
Section 2. The sum of $5,345,000 $5,979,000, or as much
