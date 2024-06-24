Senate Bill 1008 Printer's Number 1764
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1008
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024
SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
JUNE 24, 2024
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and
Limousine Regulatory Fund and the Philadelphia Taxicab
Medallion Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the
fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $2,683,000 $2,269,000 is hereby
appropriated from the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine
Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the
fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.
Section 2. The sum of $200,000 is hereby appropriated from
the Philadelphia Taxicab Medallion Fund to the Philadelphia
Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30,
2025.
Section 3 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2024, or
immediately, whichever is later.
