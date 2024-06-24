Submit Release
Senate Bill 1008 Printer's Number 1764

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1453

PRINTER'S NO. 1764

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1008

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024

SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 24, 2024

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and

Limousine Regulatory Fund and the Philadelphia Taxicab

Medallion Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the

fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

MAKING AN APPROPRIATION FROM THE PHILADELPHIA TAXICAB AND

LIMOUSINE REGULATORY FUND TO THE PHILADELPHIA PARKING

AUTHORITY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR JULY 1, 2024, TO JUNE 30, 2025.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $2,683,000 $2,269,000 is hereby

appropriated from the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine

Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the

fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

Section 2. The sum of $200,000 is hereby appropriated from

the Philadelphia Taxicab Medallion Fund to the Philadelphia

Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30,

2025.

Section 3 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2024, or

immediately, whichever is later.

