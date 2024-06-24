Senate Bill 1010 Printer's Number 1766
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - State Gaming Fund restricted revenue accounts under 4 Pa.C.S. §
1401 (relating to slot machine licensee deposits) to the
agencies of the Executive Department named in this part for the
purposes set forth for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024,
and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at
the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
Section 302. Attorney General.
The following amounts are appropriated to the
Attorney General:
For salaries, wages and all necessary expenses
of the Attorney General related to 4 Pa.C.S. Pt.
II (relating to gaming).
State appropriation............. 1,618,000
Section 303. Department of Revenue.
The following amounts are appropriated to the
Department of Revenue:
For salaries, wages and all necessary expenses
of the Department of Revenue related to 4 Pa.C.S.
Pt. II (relating to gaming).
State appropriation............. 7,017,000
STATE APPROPRIATION............. 7,122,000
Section 304. Pennsylvania State Police.
The following amounts are appropriated to the
Pennsylvania State Police:
For salaries, wages and all necessary expenses
of the Pennsylvania State Police related to 4
Pa.C.S. Pt. II (relating to gaming).
State appropriation............. 37,302,000
STATE APPROPRIATION............. 38,018,000
Section 305. Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
