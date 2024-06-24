Senate Bill 82 Printer's Number 1768
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
82
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, BROOKS,
MARTIN, COSTA, J. WARD AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 12, 2023
SENATOR VOGEL, AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, AS AMENDED,
JUNE 24, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), entitled
"An act relating to dogs, regulating the keeping of dogs;
providing for the licensing of dogs and kennels; providing
for the protection of dogs and the detention and destruction
of dogs in certain cases; regulating the sale and
transportation of dogs; declaring dogs to be personal
property and the subject of theft; providing for the
abandonment of animals; providing for the assessment of
damages done to animals; providing for payment of damages by
the Commonwealth in certain cases and the liability of the
owner or keeper of dogs for such damages; imposing powers and
duties on certain State and local officers and employees;
providing penalties; and creating a Dog Law Restricted
Account," IN SHORT TITLE AND DEFINITIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING
FOR DEFINITIONS; in licenses, tags and kennels, further
providing for transfer of dog licenses or tags and other
licensing requirements, FOR KENNELS, FOR REQUIREMENTS FOR
KENNELS, FOR REVOCATION OR REFUSAL OF KENNEL LICENSES, FOR
HEALTH CERTIFICATES FOR IMPORTATION and for service dogs and
dogs used by municipal or State Police departments.; AND, IN
ENFORCEMENT AND PENALTIES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR RULES AND
REGULATIONS.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 205 and 217(a) of the act of December 7,
1982 (P.L.784, No.225), known as the Dog Law, are amended to
read:
