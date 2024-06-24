Submit Release
Senate Bill 82 Printer's Number 1768

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 32

PRINTER'S NO. 1768

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

82

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, BROOKS,

MARTIN, COSTA, J. WARD AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 12, 2023

SENATOR VOGEL, AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, AS AMENDED,

JUNE 24, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), entitled

"An act relating to dogs, regulating the keeping of dogs;

providing for the licensing of dogs and kennels; providing

for the protection of dogs and the detention and destruction

of dogs in certain cases; regulating the sale and

transportation of dogs; declaring dogs to be personal

property and the subject of theft; providing for the

abandonment of animals; providing for the assessment of

damages done to animals; providing for payment of damages by

the Commonwealth in certain cases and the liability of the

owner or keeper of dogs for such damages; imposing powers and

duties on certain State and local officers and employees;

providing penalties; and creating a Dog Law Restricted

Account," IN SHORT TITLE AND DEFINITIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING

FOR DEFINITIONS; in licenses, tags and kennels, further

providing for transfer of dog licenses or tags and other

licensing requirements, FOR KENNELS, FOR REQUIREMENTS FOR

KENNELS, FOR REVOCATION OR REFUSAL OF KENNEL LICENSES, FOR

HEALTH CERTIFICATES FOR IMPORTATION and for service dogs and

dogs used by municipal or State Police departments.; AND, IN

ENFORCEMENT AND PENALTIES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR RULES AND

REGULATIONS.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 205 and 217(a) of the act of December 7,

1982 (P.L.784, No.225), known as the Dog Law, are amended to

read:

