County Route 32/8, (Camp 70 Road), Tucker County, will be closed beginning Tuesday, June 25, 2024

County Route 32/8 (Camp 70 Road), Tucker County, will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, through Friday, June 28, 2024, for box culvert replacement. Work will begin at milepost 0.00 and end at milepost 3.00. This is a dead-end road and special accommodations for emergency vehicles only; all other motorists are to seek alternate routes. ​​