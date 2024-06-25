Submit Release
Roane County Route 29/7, Pine Grove Road, Will be Closed Beginning Monday, June 24, 2024

Roane County Route 29/7, Pine Grove Road, will be closed beginning at the intersection of Roane County Route 29, Amma Road, from milepost 2.00, to milepost 3.00, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning Monday, June 24, 2024, through Tuesday, July 9, 2024, for a slip repair.

 
The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 5:00 p.m. each day.  Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

