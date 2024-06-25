Bridge Closure, 15-Minute Intervals, On County Route 6, Newark Road, Across Greencastle Bridge, On Monday, June 24, 2024

Page Content

There will be 15-minute closures on County Route 6, Newark Road, across Greencastle Bridge, at milepost 6.05, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., on Monday, June 24, 2024, for a bridge inspection.



Flagging personnel will be utilized to maintain traffic flow. Motorists will experience delays; however, they should seek alternative routes where possible. Motorists should reduce their speed, follow the direction of flaggers and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​