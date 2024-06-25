MTGPEA SUCCESSFULLY CONDUCTED PEACEBUILDING EMPOWERMENT TRAINING WORKSHOP

The Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace, and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA) has successfully conducted a peacebuilding and citizens engagement training workshop for Traditional Leaders and Leaders from Churches, Women’s groups and Youth organization at Namorango Community in East Makira Constituency, Makira-Ulawa Province.

The main objective of the empowerment workshop is to train participants to learn new insights regarding knowledge and skills involved in peacebuilding. While peacebuilding is a discipline with many dimensions and stakeholders, participants through this training were given an opportunity to explore how their roles in the community contribute to peace or initiate conflicts.

In a statement at the opening of the workshop Chief Rehabilitation and Traditional Governance Officer for Makira-Ulawa Province Mr. Jerry Urahora acknowledged the participants for making an effort to attend the workshop.

He acknowledged the attendance of the participants affirming their commitment as partners in peace-building is encouraging.

Mr. Urahora added “The empowerment training focused on having deeper understanding of the current dynamics of socio-economic conflicts within our communities and the country which usually resulted in violent incidences requiring peacebuilding approaches by many stakeholders to attain peace”.

Furthermore, the workshop is very important because the discussions on the training materials are focused on the real conflict and violent situations faced by the participants in their communities and by using the lessons learnt participants will be able to review how they engage in peacebuilding work.

Also he added, that the model outlines comprehensive objectives and strategies designed to enhance peacebuilders knowledge and skills in understanding and dissecting the various dynamics of conflicts, violence and how peacebuilders can respond to pursue positive peace.

He said the training is the first of its kind for Traditional leaders, Church leaders, Women and Youth Leaders and other stakeholders from East Makira Constituency.

He highlighted, that the outcome of the training will provide more insights for the Ministry to continue the training process for other wards within other constituencies in Makira-Ulawa Province.

Meanwhile, Youth Leader David…. on behalf of the participants thanked the MTGPEA for conducting such trainings in the rural areas. He says, “Since it is a new field of learning for all of us, it really helps us to handle peacebuilding related activities. And in the absence of the Police, we are the ones dealing with conflict and violence in the communities”.

Representing the women, Nancy Ghiro highlighted “This training is an eye opener and will lay solid background knowledge and skills for us women participants to identify who, how and when to engage as peacebuilders when we are needed.”

She encouraged MTGPEA to continue such trainings so that there is substantial involvement and engagement of women and youths to bolster peace-building related undertakings in their communities.

Workshop participants presented their group work discussion

MTGPEA Press