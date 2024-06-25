Salvation Army Flood-Relief Operation Underway In Northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (June 24, 2024) – Salvation Army Western Division EDS teams are on the ground in northwest Iowa, responding to widespread flooding in the region.

The teams went to work in and around the Sioux City area, providing food and hydration and household supplies at a local emergency shelter established for flood survivors – and also setting up a shower trailer in a nearby community whose water system was compromised by the floods.

The team at the Sioux City emergency shelter offered hydration and snacks to displaced residents there, and also provided a dinnertime meal service to them, as well – some 100 meals were available. That same team will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the emergency shelter tomorrow. The Salvation Army is preparing to serve even more meals out of the shelter as the week progresses.

EDS teams will continue to assess community needs throughout northwest Iowa as the situation unfolds – and will respond wherever they’re needed.

Donations to Salvation Army relief efforts in northwest Iowa can be made here.

