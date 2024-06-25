OKX to List Convex Finance's CVX Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

Submit Release
NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 25, 2024.

OKX today announced that it will list Convex Finance's CVX token on its perpetual futures market at 8:30 AM (UTC) on June 25. This addition will enable eligible customers to long or short CVX with up to 20x leverage.

Margin trading and Simple Earn for CVX will be enabled at 8:00 AM (UTC) on the same day. These updates will apply to both the web and app interfaces of OKX, as well as its API.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.


