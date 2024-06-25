NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 25, 2024.

OKX to List Convex Finance's CVX Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX today announced that it will list Convex Finance's CVX token on its perpetual futures market at 8:30 AM (UTC) on June 25. This addition will enable eligible customers to long or short CVX with up to 20x leverage.

Margin trading and Simple Earn for CVX will be enabled at 8:00 AM (UTC) on the same day. These updates will apply to both the web and app interfaces of OKX, as well as its API.



