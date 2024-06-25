Brookfield Renewable Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX, NYSE: BEPC) today announced that all nine nominees proposed for election to the board of directors of the Corporation by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) and holders of class B multiple voting shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2024 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



In accordance with the Corporation’s articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 538,938,909 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the ten directors:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Jeffrey Blidner 620,924,428 93.30% 44,576,848 6.70% Scott Cutler 664,264,509 99.81% 1,236,765 0.19% Sarah Deasley 664,376,825 99.83% 1,124,450 0.17% Nancy Dorn 659,992,277 99.17% 5,508,997 0.83% Eleazar de Carvalho Filho 657,532,159 98.80% 7,969,115 1.20% Randy MacEwen 664,202,984 99.80% 1,298,290 0.20% Lou Maroun 659,599,618 99.11% 5,901,658 0.89% Stephen Westwell 659,917,384 99.16% 5,583,891 0.84% Patricia Zuccotti 663,777,266 99.74% 1,724,009 0.26%

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

