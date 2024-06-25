RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH MAY 2024)

OAH Posted on Jun 24, 2024 in News Releases

June 24, 2024

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through May 2024)

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of May 2024, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD

Respondent: Corey A. Manley, dba Manley’s Painting

Case Number: CLB 2023-0230-L

Sanction: $2,500 fine

Effective Date: 5-24-24

RICO alleges that Respondent contracted to complete a fencing and painting project, did not provide a written contract before performing contracting work, and engaged in masonry (C-31) and wood fencing (C-32a) activities without possessing those specialty classification licenses, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-17(6), 444-17(13), 444-25.5(b), and HAR § 16-77-33(c). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Valley Isle Builders, Inc. and Lars Bertelsen (Maui)

Case Number: CLB 2022-0046-L

Sanction: $6,000 fine

Effective Date: 5-24-24

RICO alleges that Respondents entered into an agreement to renovate a residence and failed to include all required information and disclosures in the written contract, the contract was not executed by homeowner and/or Respondents, and that Respondents performed construction and or improvement on the residence, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-25.5(a) 444-25.5(b), and HAR §§ 16-77-71(a)(5) and 16-77-80(a). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Michael N. Menegas

Case Number: REC 2023-0016-L

Sanction: Voluntary license surrender

Effective Date: 5-31-24

RICO alleges that Respondent had three civil judgments entered against him between 2009-2012, was convicted of a misdemeanor in 2012, had four liens filed against him between 2016-2020, and that Respondent answered “no” to the questions “During the past 20 years have you ever been convicted of a crime where there has not been an order annulling or expunging the conviction,” and “Are there any pending lawsuits, unpaid judgments, outstanding tax obligations or any other type of involuntary liens against you,” on Respondent’s June 3, 2021 license application, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(5), 467-14(13), 467-14(20), and 467-20. (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories, and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations, and accountability to a governing body.

