The Brookbush Institute Publishes 'Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization (IASTM): Comprehensive Research Review'
This is the most comprehensive systematic review investigating IASTM to date; demonstrating the relative efficacy of this commonly recommended technique.
This is the most comprehensive systematic research review ever performed on instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilizations (IASTM). The Brookbush Institute leads the industry in pursuit of a model of the "best possible approach" as determined by the effect size and reliability of improvements in clinical outcome measures. This review demonstrates the relative efficacy of Instrument-Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization (IASTM), aiding in developing an evidence-based recommendation for best-use and prioritization within a treatment session.
— Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute


Common Questions:
- What is Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization (IASTM)? Instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization (IASTM) is a technique that generally includes the application of shear force (scraping) to skin and superficial fascia using a tool with a rounded, but relatively acute edge. IASTM could be viewed as a Western approach to a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) technique called Gua Sha. While the application of IASTM is most commonly based on orthopedic assessment with stainless steel tools, the application of Gua Sha is based on TCM-specific assessments with jade or stone tools.
- What is IASTM used for? Research suggests that IASTM is best used for improving range of motion (ROM) when a loss of mobility has been assessed. However, research also suggests that IASTM is effective for improving pain, pain pressure threshold, disability, function, balance, exercise recovery, and altering fascial mobility.
- Is Graston and IASTM the same thing? Graston is the most well-known brand of IASTM stainless steel tools. Historically the origin of IASTM is undoubtedly Gua Sha, which is perhaps 1000s of years old, Graston popularized IASTM in the Western world with a western orthopedic medicine approach, and this course, and related courses (listed below), have refined this approach with the most comprehensive research reviews to date.
- Does IASTM actually break up scar tissue? "Break up" is likely too simple of a term to describe the effect that IASTM has on scar tissue, fascial tissue, and the neuromuscular system. Research has demonstrated that IASTM affects fascial mobility, as well as resulting in changes in neuromuscular reflex, serum concentrations of inflammatory markers, and tissue remodeling.
- Is IASTM better than massage? Studies suggest that IASTM will result in less improvement in range of motion (ROM) than specific manual techniques (e.g. static manual release techniques, dry needling, and joint mobilizations/manipulations), similar improvements as massage and tissue flossing, and larger improvements than self-administered mobility techniques and most modalities (self-myofascial release, stretching, kinesiology tape, vibration, TENS, shockwave, and heat). Most studies also demonstrate that IASTM is as effective or more effective than other techniques for improving pain, pain pressure threshold, disability, and function.
Brookbush Institute Research-based Summary Statement:
Primary Benefit: Increase Range of Motion (ROM)
- Less effective than manual release techniques, dry needling, and joint mobilizations/manipulations.
Similarly effective as massage and tissue flossing.
- More effective than self-myofascial release, stretching, kinesiology tape, vibration, TENS, shockwave, and heat
- Additional Benefits: Improvements in pain, pain pressure threshold, disability, function, balance, exercise recovery, and changes in fascial mobility.
Recommended Use:
- The Brookbush Institute recommends that IASTM be used as an additional manual mobility technique following release techniques and joint mobilizations to address assessed ROM restrictions.
TikTok