Nick Bontis Launches New Podcast: Bontis on Business
Dr. Nick Bontis launches his official audio website, Bontis on Business.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned keynote speaker, strategy expert and tenured professor at McMaster University, Dr. Nick Bontis, recently unveiled his new podcast, Bontis on Business.
In addition to empowering individuals, teams, and organizations to embrace the rapid pace of change, he helps hard-working professionals harness the power of intellectual capital by rising above information bombardment.
Season One of Bontis on Business takes a look back at some of Dr. Nick Bontis’ top interviews: from discussions on HR to setting boundaries with your cell phone, listeners can glean fantastic insights from the archives.
It’s important to note that this is not the first time Canadian listeners will experience Bontis on Business, as the show originally aired on Hamilton TV station CHCH for over a decade.
Dr. Nick Bontis says that this is one of the best times to reach new audiences and listeners through podcasts. As of 2023, 42% of Americans ages 12 and older have listened to a podcast in the past month, according to “The Infinite Dial” report by Edison Research. This has remained consistent since 2020, when 37% had listened to a podcast in the past month.
The numbers show that podcast listeners are only increasing, and Bontis on Business has been an innovative way to recapture some of Dr. Nick Bontis’ insights of the past, now offering a modern outlook on the world of business with the latest developments in the world of strategy, human resources, technology and finance.
Bontis is perhaps best known as a keynote speaker, delivering dynamic presentations at conferences around the world, lending tremendous insight and value to organizations, associations, professionals and entrepreneurs. In addition to his insights and recommendations on business, Bontis has been a long-standing sportsman (football is his passion).
Season one highlights include a review of fundamental productivity techniques and rapport-building strategies that are truly the building blocks of successful business and workplace interactions.
In addition to Season One of Bontis on Business, Dr. Nick Bontis says he looks forward to the future as he plans to integrate more timely insights on big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning. In addition to insights on the tech world, he examines how human capital can be leveraged via rapid integration of automation and new digital technologies.
To listen to Bontis on Business, you can subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Player FM and more.
Bontis on Business Podcast
www.nickbontisaudio.com
