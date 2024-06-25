When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: June 24, 2024 FDA Publish Date: June 24, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with mold Company Name: Wildly Beloved Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dried Orzo and Dried Campanelle

June 24, 2024, Wildly Beloved Foods of Clinton, Washington is recalling approximately 30 packages of Orzo (vegan) Dried and 30 packages of Campanelle (vegan) Dried, 10 oz, due to potential mold growth contamination.

The recalled Orzo (vegan) Dried, 10oz were distributed through Payless Foods, The Star Store, Bayview Farmers Market, Redmond Farmers Market, Woodinville Farmers Market, Tilth Farmers Market, Everett Farmers Market and the Wildly Beloved Foods Marketplace in Washington. The product is packaged in a clear compostable bag marked with the lot WBF-SEMPLV-CL-050724-A and the expiration date of May 7, 2025 on the side of package.

The recalled Campanelle (vegan) Dried, 10oz were distributed through Bayview Farmers Market, Redmond Farmers Market, Woodinville Farmers Market, Tilth Farmers Market, Everett Farmers Market and the Wildly Beloved Foods Marketplace in Washington. The product is package in a clear compostable bag marked with lot WBF-SEMPLV-CL-051724-A and the expiration date of May 17, 2025 on the side of package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem

We initiated this recall because the product was under-dried and we found three packages within our retail marketplace that had the beginning signs of mold.

Consumers who have purchased affected products in 10oz. packages are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (360) 321-5000, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm PT.

Representatives of the news media may obtain more information about Wildly Beloved Foods as well as any updates on this recall notification on our website: wildlybelovedfoods.com or by contacting Jennifer Adcock at the number listed above or at info@wildlybelovedfoods.com.