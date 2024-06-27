Internationally Renowned Pastry Chef Adriano Zumbo Coming to Central Florida to Teach Classes

Australian Pastry Chef Adriano Zumbo Florida Classes

Star of Netflix's Zumbo's Just Desserts, Adriano Zumbo to teach four patisserie classes at Florida Academy of Baking this September

We are so excited to host Australian Pastry Chef Adriano Zumbo at the Florida Academy of Baking and give our students the opportunity to train with the Sweet Assassin in person!” — Angela McEllin

SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned pastry chef, television personality, and author, Adriano Zumbo, will be visiting the Florida Academy of Baking as a guest chef from September 25 to 29, 2024.

The Florida Academy of Baking is about to get a taste of the sweet life as they host renowned pastry chef and TV star Adriano Zumbo for a 5-day event. From September 25th to 29th, home baking enthusiasts and professionals are welcome to attend as Zumbo shares the professional baking tips and tricks that have earned him the nickname the sweet assassin.

During the 5 days of classes, Zumbo will lead hands-on workshops, demonstrations, and tastings, giving attendees the opportunity to learn from the master himself. From perfecting macarons to creating show-stopping mini cakes, Zumbo will share his tips and tricks for creating delicious and visually stunning desserts. Students will also have the chance to meet and interact with Zumbo, getting a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process.

For more information visit the academy's website fabbaker.com.

Zumbo's Class Schedule

September 25 and 26 ~ Petit Gateaux and Tarts Class (Two Day Class making a selection of petit desserts)

September 27 ~ Viennoiserie Class (Full Day Class making a selection of Viennoise Style Pastries)

September 28 ~ Gourmet Chocolate Class (Full Day Class recreating five of Zumbo's Signature Chocolates)

September 29 ~ Zumbarons Class (Full Day Class creating Zumbo's specialty French Macarons)

Video walk through of Florida Academy of Baking