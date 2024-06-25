Abragames' booth at gamescom latam highlights the brazilian gaming industry and showcases 19 national games
The association will occupy a large area at the event for the public to discover major releases from national studiosSAO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abragames (Brazilian Game Developers Association) will have a large booth and will highlight the national videogame industry during Gamescom Latam, an event taking place from June 26 to 30 at São Paulo Expo, in São Paulo. In this space, 19 games from Brazilian studios affiliated with Abragames will be available for the public to try out. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn more about the association's efforts to promote national production and generate new business opportunities.
In addition to the booth, Abragames will be responsible for curating over 40 hours of live content at the event, including lectures and panels on various topics. The program will feature the participation of dozens of Brazilian and international experts, invited by Brazil Games – an export sector project of Abragames in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency).
"We are very excited to participate in Gamescom Latam and bring so many attractions and opportunities to end consumers and industry members. It will be a unique opportunity to showcase the work being developed by Brazilian studios and to raise essential discussions for the growth of the sector," emphasizes Rodrigo Terra, president of Abragames. "The exchange of experiences at events like this is fundamental for the growth of the industry as a whole, whether through commercial possibilities or the widespread exposure of national products to the general public," he highlights.
National games for the public to discover and play
The national games that will be showcased at the Abragames booth are:
Nested Lands, by 1M Bits Horde; Cosplay Club, by Behold Studios; Wedgetail, by CYS LTDA; Untitled Mosquito Game (or Foodboy or Holy Hunt or Project Dark), by Flux Games & Short N Sweet; Kaardik, by GG Studio; Changer Seven, by Gixer Entertainment; BlackThorne Keep and Cube Rage, by Limiar Studios; Horla, by Mr. Dev Studio; Delic, by Nuncnox Game, Developer Ltda; Lemon, by Pepita Master; Playtogether Truth and Tales - Learning Story Books for Kids, by Plot Kids; Starlit 2, by Rockhead Studios; Relic Hunters Legend, by Rogue Snail; Games Localization, by RoundTable Studio; Heart Dungeon, by Sanplus; Bilhetes e Boatos, by Soft Shell Games (Soft Internet e Promoções); Localization, by Tempo Filmes; and Kakele Online MMORPG, by ViVa Games.
Live content and international guests
During the five-day event, Abragames will have a strong presence in the business area of gamescom latam with over 40 hours of live content, including lectures, panels, and roundtable discussions featuring major players in the industry. The extensive agenda will include participation from publishers, investors, and international accelerators, and will explore important topics for the industry such as the impact of Artificial Intelligence on game development. It will also delve into the challenges and opportunities for the sector and the contributions of new generative AI technologies to professionals in art, scriptwriting, audio, and production. Discussions on industry perspectives on copyright and accessibility will also be on the agenda. The programming will be divided across five stages throughout the event, with Abragames itself hosting panels on the national industry, led by Rodrigo Terra, President of the Association and CTE of ARVORE; Carolina Caravana, Vice President of the Association and producer at AIYRA; and Eliana Russi, Director of Abragames and Brazil Games project.
Strategic Alignment of the Gaming Industry and Nordicity's Groundbreaking Study
One day before the event opens to the general public on June 26th, invited guests and industry members will participate in the "Strategic Alignment of the Gaming Industry," organized by Abragames. This session aims to gather representatives from federal, state, and municipal governments to discuss public policies for the gaming sector. Confirmed attendees include Felicio Ramuth, Acting Governor of the State of São Paulo, Marília Marton, Secretary of Culture, Economy, and Creative Industries of the State of São Paulo; Joelma Gonzaga, Secretary of Audiovisual at the Ministry of Culture (MinC); Senator Leila do Vôlei; Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur; and other representatives from governmental entities.
In this private meeting, at Abragames' invitation, the international consultancy Nordicity will also deliver a presentation on the international perception of potential impacts of Brazil's Gaming Legal Framework on the industry. Additionally, on the same day, the '20 Minutes With' session will take place, where publishers will take the B2B stage to explain how to do business with their companies.
The inaugural edition of gamescom latam
Gamescom latam is the Latin American version of the world's largest gaming event and will be held for the first time this year. The event is the result of a partnership between Koelnmesse, the organizer of the fair in Cologne, Germany, and Singapore; game (German Games Industry Association), the German association of the gaming industry; BIG Festival, the largest gaming festival in Latin America; and Omelete Company, a leading company in the pop culture segment in Brazil.
About Abragames
Founded in 2004 by a group of development companies, Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Digital Game Developers, emerged as a non-profit entity with the aim of strengthening the national game development industry. Abragames' mission is to coordinate, strengthen, and promote the Brazilian digital game industry through the representation and dialogue of the national and international ecosystem, building an understanding of all elements of our value chain, as well as promoting events and partnerships that bring the state of the art of game development in Brazil.
