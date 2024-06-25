Pomona Valley Pride AGAVE Festival 2024 Poured a Strong Shot of Excitement for Event Attendees
Table X Filmed the Live Special Event for National and International Media Content Distribution
We congratulate Pomona Valley Pride on a job well done, and extend a warm thank you to all attendees and in-kind tequila sponsors for their winning support and participation”CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Table X, in association with Pomona Valley Pride, produced the Pomona Valley Pride AGAVE Festival 2024 on Saturday - June 1, 2024, in the California Ballroom of the Sheraton Fairplex Suites & Conference Center in Pomona, California.
— Johnathan Michel | Table X President & CEO
Attendees enjoyed a spectacular event replete with premium tequila tastings, live musical performances by Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, live cultural dance performances by Folklor Mexicano Cielo Rojo, live original drag performances, and live pulsating ebb-and-flow event music by DJ Edge.
This vibrant and colorful annual fundraising special event celebrates the Blue Weber Agave plant and its natural derivative--- Tequila. Blue Weber Agave is an indigenous plant native to Mexico and is recognized for producing the finest tequila enjoyed by millions of consumers around-the-world annually from Mexico to the USA, Latvia to Singapore, the Netherlands to Australia, and far beyond.
ABOUT--- Pomona Valley Pride, formerly Pomona Pride Center, has strived to provide a welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond since its founding in 2019. Pomona Valley Pride, under the tutelage of Frank Guzman, CEO & Executive Director, is committed to their mission of empowering, enhancing, advancing, and sustaining the well-being of people's lives through vital social, emotional, educational, arts, scholarship, and advocacy programs. Pomona Valley Pride advocates and fights for LGBTQIA+ rights, human rights, and women's rights--- worldwide.
Currently, Pomona Valley Pride services the Greater Pomona Valley region in Southern California, and in association with Table X in 2024 and beyond, will broaden its reach and penetration locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally.
"We congratulate Pomona Valley Pride on a job well done, and extend a warm thank you to all attendees and in-kind tequila sponsors for their winning support and participation," stated Johnathan Michel, President & CEO, Table X.
Among the premium in-kind tequila and mezcal sponsor brands featured were XOLO ITZCUINTLE, ESPACIAL Tequila, FIRME Mezcal, VALOR, Hacienda OPONGUIO, SOLURO Mezcal, VICTORIOSO Mezcal, Lobos 1707 Tequila, and many more.
The Pomona Valley Pride AGAVE Festival 2024, which was filmed by Table X for media content distribution starting summer 2024, will be followed by the Pomona Valley Pride AGAVE Festival 2025, and will include a new and exciting "TEQUILA WALK" in Claremont Village in Claremont, California on Saturday - June 7, 2025. For more information please CONTACT US (https://tablex.tv/contact-us-pomona-valley-pride/).
Table X, in association with Pomona Valley Pride, look forward to engaging leading advertisers, sponsors, and strategic business partners as we work together to successfully build, grow, and expand your product brand worldwide in 2024 and beyond.
###
Antoinette DuBois
Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg
Antoinette.DuBois@pmgintl.com
Visit us on social media:
X