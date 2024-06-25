The Undercovers “Shop Around” for Perfect Smokey Robinson Cover, Land on The Miracles Hit
We tried to imagine how the groove of this classic song might have changed had it been written just ten years later.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Undercovers are paying tribute to their friend and mentor Smokey Robinson with their stunning new rendition of the hit Motown single, “Shop Around” (Green Hill). Watch the official music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzNe4fyZ6is
Written by The Miracles lead singer Smokey Robinson and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, “Shop Around” became a smash hit for The Miracles in 1960, reaching number one on the Billboard R&B chart, number one on the Cashbox Top 100 Pop Chart, and number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was the group's first million-selling hit record, and the first-million-selling hit for the Motown Record Corporation.
“We tried to imagine how the groove of this classic song might have changed had it been written just ten years later," says The Undercovers' Joel Parisien, who takes lead on this track. "Less Miracles, more James Brown and the JB’s. And of course in our usual acoustic, stripped-down style.”
The new single follows the release of The Undercovers’ buzz-worthy reimagining of "Islands In The Stream” (Green Hill) - the beloved crossover hit from Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. The music video quickly went viral on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jv7j4SU-cPg
The Undercovers is a musical supergroup consisting of three of Canada’s most respected vocalists. The trio has united to reimagine timeless songs by some of the most iconic artist of all time, but their own career credits are equally impressive. Luke McMaster’s writing credits have sold millions of copies for superstars like Rihanna, and he has collaborated with legends like Smokey Robinson, Lamont Dozier, Felix Cavaliere and Jim Brickman, who he teamed up with for their hit single, “Good Morning, Beautiful.” Joel Parisien is best known as the front man for Newworldson, earning four Juno Award nominations, penning three Top 5 Billboard singles, and headlining festivals around the world. And Kevin Pauls is a Gospel and CCM icon, often sharing the stage with many of his musical heroes such as Gaither Vocal Band, Michael English, Russ Taff, Steve Archer, Steven Curtis Chapman and more.
The group is currently touring North America with their incredible live concert event, ROGERS RICHIE & ROBINSON - the songs of Kenny Rogers, Lionel Richie & Smokey Robinson. Abandoning costumes and wigs, the group focuses on the brilliance of iconic songs, reimagined in a signature stripped down acoustic style as they reimagine timeless songs that have become the soundtrack of our lives. Hear classics like Smokey's "Cruising", Kenny's “The Gambler” or Lionel's "Endless Love" like you've never heard them before. Smokey Robinson himself has said that the trio's version of “Ooh Baby Baby” is the best cover of his cherished song that he’s ever heard.
