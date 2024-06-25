New Book Leads Readers and Their Careers on a Journey ‘From Ordinary to Extra-Ordinary’
Pattie Dale Tye publishes her new book Ordinary to Extra-Ordinary: Achieving Remarkable Career Success Through Passion, Purpose, and Preparation.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C-suite veteran and author Pattie Dale Tye helps people at all stages of their careers discover a clear pathway to success in her new book Ordinary to Extra-Ordinary: Achieving Remarkable Career Success Through Passion, Purpose, and Preparation.
“Having a successful career – and we need to keep in mind that success means different things to different people – will enable you to live the life you want to live and to give back and help others in so many areas of life,” Tye tells her readers.
Too often, though, people have a “9-to-5 mentality” about their jobs, she writes, and they can’t wait for the week to end.
“But if you have the right perspective,” Tye writes, “your career—no matter what direction it takes or how many roles and titles it includes—can enable you to have meaning and purpose and to use your gifts and talents in extraordinary ways.”
Ordinary to Extra-Ordinary, published by Forbes Books, assists readers in getting there.
Tye has served in executive capacities of president and COO in companies including AT&T and Humana. During her 30-year career she led companies to new heights and course-corrected businesses in need.
She has advice to offer whether people are leaders today, starting their careers, reentering the workforce after time away, or arriving at the “third stage” of their careers where they aren’t yet ready to retire and may be considering mentoring and consulting opportunities.
Chapters end with “Pattie Dale’s Pertinent Points,” a review of significant information readers learned in that chapter, such as: “Be the trusted friend/ally/colleague for others that you want them to be for you” or “When you learn to accept the discomfort of the new, you may not enjoy how you feel in the moment, but you can remind yourself that something good, or even big, is about to happen.”
Tye encourages her readers to improve not only their lives and careers, but also to do whatever they can to help others.
“I hope you’ll keep in mind that every day you wake up, you have the opportunity to make a positive impact on someone’s life, both personally and professionally,” she writes. “Don’t treat lightly the impact you have on those you’re walking through life with, and pay attention to the legacy you want to leave—especially during those lulls in life and the inevitable valleys you will go through.”
About Pattie Dale Tye
Pattie Dale Tye (pattiedaletye.com), author of Ordinary to Extra-Ordinary: Achieving Remarkable Career Success Through Passion, Purpose, and Preparation, is the COO for Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC and serves as a board member and advisor to several private companies. Tye has an extensive track record with some of the most recognized brands in the world, including AT&T and Humana. At AT&T she led sales and operations for the company’s largest accounts. At Humana, she was instrumental in leading the company’s multibillion-dollar Large Employer Segment and executed Humana’s Population Health Strategy.
About Forbes Books
Forbes Books (books.forbes.com) is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.
