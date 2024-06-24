DOES Launches 45th Year of Iconic Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Department of Employment Services (DOES) celebrated the start of the 2024 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP). The iconic program, one of the largest and longest running summer youth employment programs in the nation, is celebrating its 45th year.



For 45 years, the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program has been providing a fair shot to young people in DC. Each year, the program provides thousands of District youth the opportunity to earn while they learn and explore potential career paths. The program partners with hundreds of employers to provide relevant training and guidance to DC’s youth to help them develop the positive work habits and skills necessary to secure future employment. Last year, almost 12,000 youth participated in the program; 56% of the previous year’s participants were residents of Wards 7 and 8, and nearly 800 host employers offered youth summer employment opportunities.



“This is our 45th year of serving the community by offering young people job opportunities and pathways to careers,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. The impact of this pivotal program, which has provided thousands of youth in the District with valuable job opportunities, is a testament to the commitment of the Bowser Administration to invest in and shape our future workforce. We are proud of the work that has been done and the positive change it has brought to our community.”



MBSYEP remains the largest summer youth employment program per capita in the country. This year, to commemorate the 45th anniversary of MBSYEP, the Mayor’s Opportunity Scholarship award amount was increased from $2,000 to $4,500. The Mayor’s Opportunity Scholarship supports MBSYEP alums pursuing postsecondary education, occupational skills training, or military service. Additionally, five students pursuing a healthcare industry career will each receive a $20,000 scholarship toward their college education. To learn more about the Mayor’s Opportunity Scholarship, click HERE.



Additionally, today marks the start of the Career Ready Early Scholars Program (CRESP). CRESP was launched as an opportunity open to all middle school students between the ages of 9-13 who reside in the District to engage in comprehensive career exploration. Exploring careers in Middle School helps students understand what they are good at and passionate about. This knowledge also helps them make informed decisions and sets them on a path to a successful future.



For more information about the MBSYEP, CRESP, or HBCU Public Service program, please click HERE.

