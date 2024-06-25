Planet Home Lending Taps Don Kingsborough as Retail Sales Manager
Planet’s proprietary home loan products and streamlined lending experience are attracting top talent to the company.”MERIDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Home Lending, a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has hired Don Kingsborough (NMLS ID #812137) as Retail Sales Manager to lead a new team in Reno, Nevada.
Kingsborough, licensed in California, Nevada and Arizona, has more than 20 years of industry experience. “I’m excited about Planet’s commitment to growth and the opportunity to help grow market share,” said Kingsborough. “Planet’s proprietary home loan products and streamlined lending experience are attracting top talent to the company. It’s a dynamic environment that helps propel you to the next level in your business.”
Before joining Planet, Kingsborough spent six years at loanDepot, and he previously had MLO positions at HomeBridge Financial, Bay Equity and Prospect Mortgage, LLC. Kingsborough has built his career on in-depth consumer consultations. “Connection and communication lead to homeowners who can rest easy, knowing they're supported in the most important financial decision of their lives,” he said.
“We are happy to have an originator with Don's extensive background join Planet,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. “His commitment to fostering our culture of excellence and growth aligns perfectly with our vision to grow our distributed retail division especially during a time when focusing on the overall vision — instead of what is going on around you — is crucial.”
Planet has unique home loan products originators can use to solve challenges facing homebuyers.
Competition with Cash Buyers: Planet’s Cash 4 Homes loan helps to level the playing field for buyers who find themselves competing against all-cash homebuyers. The program is for current homeowners and first-time homebuyers and offers the choice to waive traditional financing and appraisal contingencies. If the financing is delayed, the homebuyer has the security of a cash backup waiting at closing.
Buyers Concerned with Rising Interest Rates: People ready to buy a home but holding back because of high interest rates can buy with Planet now and refinance with zero lender fees and a no-cost first appraisal fee for one year. Planet also has special buydown options that can reduce the effective interest rate by 2% in the first year and 1% in the second year. Whether or not borrowers go with a buydown, if rates go down, they can refinance without lender fees for up to a year.
Smooth Move for Current Homeowners: Borrowers wanting to buy a new house but worried about selling their current one first, can take advantage of Planet’s Purchase EDGE programs that ensure borrowers do not have to wait for the current house to sell before buying their new dream home. Alternatively, a Planet bridge loan lets borrowers use the equity from their current home to help pay for their next home.
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com.
About Planet Management Group, LLC
Planet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.
