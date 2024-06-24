H.R. 1657, Lake Winnibigoshish Land Exchange Act of 2024

H.R. 1657 would direct the Forest Service to exchange 18 acres of federal land in the Chippewa National Forest for 37 acres of nonfederal land owned by a private corporation, if it seeks such an exchange. The land exchange would be subject to valid existing rights and would need to be finalized within one year of receiving a formal offer from the corporation.
