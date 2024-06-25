DEMOS (D3) Unveiling: Pioneering the Future of Open-Source Social Networks
EINPresswire.com/ -- Democracy 3.0, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Silicon Valley, proudly announced the launch of its groundbreaking open-source platform, DEMOS (D3) yesterday, June 23, at a launch event in Atherton, California, marking a pivotal moment in nonprofit digital engagement.
This innovative platform aims to empower nonprofit organizations globally at its initial release, enabling them to engage members and supporters without the interference of ad-based algorithms and bad actors. Eventually, DEMOS (D3) will be available to the broader public, fostering genuine and meaningful online interactions.
Developed by a dedicated team of volunteers and supported by grants from tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft, DEMOS (D3) represents a significant advancement in the realm of nonprofit digital engagement. "At Democracy 3.0, we believe that social networks should be as integral and trustworthy as the internet itself. Just as we rely on open standards for email, domain names, and URLs, we should expect the same level of trust and transparency in our social networks," said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, a founding board member. "We envision a platform where interactions are genuine, free from commercial and political manipulation, and accessible to everyone. By leveraging open-source standards, DEMOS (D3) aims to prioritize privacy, transparency, and community governance."
Susan Akbarpour, the visionary behind the DEMOS platform and founder, highlighted the critical need for such a platform. "The events of the Women, Life, Freedom movement and the January 6th Capitol attack have underscored the dire need for a platform like D3 to counteract disinformation and astroturfing," noted Akbarpour, an Iranian-American venture capitalist. "These incidents highlight how foreign entities and cyber armies can manipulate political discourse through advanced digital operations and social media campaigns. Our current social media landscape often prioritizes sensationalism over genuine engagement. Democracy 3.0 aspires to rectify these issues, promoting an informed and critically engaged citizenry."
Tooraj Helmi, CTO of Democracy 3.0, emphasized the platform's technical robustness. "Our mission is to create a secure, authentic, and participatory social platform that stands distinct from existing social networks. We've meticulously designed an innovative tech architecture grounded in the principles of distributed systems, with added layers to ensure authenticity, privacy, and rule-based moderation. Our approach eliminates the risk of subjective biases and ensures that even the creators cannot alter the platform’s fundamental behaviors. This guarantees the core values of transparency, privacy, and integrity."
The team at Democracy 3.0 recognizes the existential threat posed by the commodification of user attention on current social networks. In an era where attention is traded as currency by both elected officials and corporations, DEMOS (D3) aims to serve as a beacon of digital democracy and genuine engagement.
Key advantages of D3 over traditional social networks include:
1. User Privacy: D3 minimizes data collection and protects personal information, creating a safe space for participation. In contrast, traditional platforms often collect extensive data for personalized content at the expense of user privacy, leading to invasive surveillance.
2. Nonprofit Model: As a nonprofit organization, D3 aligns its mission and business model with the interests of its users rather than prioritizing profits. This fosters genuine engagement and supports democratic processes.
3. Open Development: D3 offers an open platform for developers to create tailored applications, fostering transparency and continuous improvement through community-driven initiatives.
Sara Seyed, Human Rights Lawyer, Actress, Producer, and Executive Director of D3, added, "We live in an era where users feel increasingly disillusioned and disconnected. D3 strives to combat disinformation, promote genuine engagement, and protect user privacy. DEMOS stands for Democratic Engagement and Meaningful Online Spaces. Our goal is to create a secure, authentic, and participatory social platform dedicated to empowering users, fostering genuine engagement, and creating positive social change for a more democratic, transparent, and ethical digital future."
D3 has already garnered the attention of reputable organizations and institutions such as the 21st Century Alliance, Stanford University, and the New America Foundation.
To learn more about Democracy 3.0 and join this transformative movement, visit https://www.democracy3o.org.
Contact:
Sara Seyed, Democracy 3.0 Executive Director
Email: sara@democracy3o.org
Phone: +1 (650) 263-1447
