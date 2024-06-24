Mayor Bowser to Promote Washington, DC to International Businesses at SelectUSA Investment Summit

(Washington, DC) – Today, Monday, June 24, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join the SelectUSA Investment Summit to share how Washington, DC is a great place for investment and a hub for technology and innovation. Hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Investment Summit is a one-stop shop for companies considering expanding to the United States and provides state economic development offices with the opportunity to meet directly with international companies to facilitate investment deals.



Mayor Bowser’s appearance at SelectUSA will be a part of “SelectUSA Presents,” where she will participate in a fireside chat on the main stage of the floor room to promote Washington, DC and share how the District is making it easier for businesses to start up and thrive in the nation’s capital.

In April, the District launched “Washington, DC Global Soft Landing,” a comprehensive effort to attract and support international companies and entrepreneurs looking to establish operations in the nation’s capital by offering access to discounted, flexible office space and streamlined visa solutions.



The Washington, DC Global Soft Landing initiative offers two distinct tracks:

The Penn West Global Soft Landing Program: This program offers international companies a flexible, discounted real estate solution in the Penn West Equity and Innovation District, a premier destination for uniting technology with public policy, equity, and social impact. Participants will land at Studio by Tishman Speyer, a premium coworking space located in the heart of the city’s bustling Golden Triangle neighborhood. The GW x Penn West Global Build Fellowship: Developed in collaboration with the George Washington University and the immigration experts at The Build Fellowship by Open Avenues, this program provides a competitive visa solution for international entrepreneurs and companies looking to establish a presence in Washington, DC.



The Washington, DC Global Soft Landing initiative is a collaborative effort between the the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, the Washington DC Economic Partnership, the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District, the Penn West Equity and Innovation District, The George Washington University, and The Build Fellowship by Open Avenues. Supporting partners include the Federal City Council, the DC Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Washington Black Chamber of Commerce.

Recent accolades for the District’s economic landscape include:

Running June 23-26, the SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest profile event in the United States to facilitate business investment by connecting thousands of investors, companies, economic development organizations and industry experts to make deals happen. Washington, DC will have a booth at SelectUSA, managed and staffed by members of the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Economic Development and the Washington, DC Economic Partnership.



Additionally, on Tuesday, June 25, from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, the District will host a local collateral event at Nationals Park as part of SelectUSA, creating a networking experience that will welcome international guests attending SelectUSA and offer international delegations the opportunity to engage with business, community, and District leaders. Global Grand Slam at Nationals Park will be hosted by a partnership of the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, the Washington DC Economic Partnership, the DC Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Washington Black Chamber of Commerce.



WHEN:

Monday, June 24 at 3:45 pm



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Alex Orfinger, Marketing President and Publisher, Washington Business Journal



WHERE:

Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

201 Waterfront St.

National Harbor, MD



