Amalfi Jets Announces Limited Deal to Lock In Zero Peak Days For the Next 12-Months

Cardholders who join in July will enjoy their program peak-day-free for the 12 months following their join date.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, Inc. a global private jet charter and jet card provider has recently announced its latest deal on its flagship Amalfi One Jet Card Product

Cardholders who join the program in July will have no peak days in their contract for the next 12 calendar months after joining. In order to qualify for this promotion, interested Clients must purchase and fund their jet card from July 1 – 31 and deposit a minimum of $200,000 USD. This promotion is limited to 10 Cardholders total.

“Peak days often come as a source of strain for many clients,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “We recognize the acute need for clients to fly during the year’s busiest travel periods so we want to allow greater access during these times for our growing client base and remain competitive in the market.”

Amalfi currently boasts 75 peak days on its jet card program so this move signifies a major leap for the company as it is removing all of them from its program for new clients. During peak periods around the 4th of July, Thanksgiving, and the Holiday Season, cardholders who take advantage of this offer will have peak fees waived on all flights.

“The industry is constantly ebbing and flowing with demand,” said Brian Francis, President of Sales. “These periods of intense demand often spell both headache and opportunity for brokers and operators, hence the existence of peak days. With the removal of this barrier, we hope to encourage clients to join our program in taking advantage of an incredible product during the most popular times to fly. “

This deal comes after Amalfi’s overhaul of its Jet Card product as it aims to grow its client base and continue to offer its stand-out features against competitors.

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

