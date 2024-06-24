Clip Money Inc. Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money, Inc. (“Clip” or “Company”) (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF), a company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2024 (the “Meeting”).

Each of the five nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 10, 2024 (the “Circular”) prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Joseph Arrage 58,268,436 98.88% 660,977 1.12% Stuart Mackinnon 57,133,643 96.95% 1,795,770 3.05% Peter Dorsman 57,020,193 96.76% 1,909,220 3.24% Jeff Gibson 58,268,436 98.88% 660,977 1.12% John Desmond 57,020,193 96.76% 1,909,220 3.24%

The ordinary resolution approving the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company’s auditors until the close of the next annual meeting of the Shareholders or until its successor is appointed, was passed by 98.93% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Furthermore, the ordinary resolution re-approving the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, as described in the Circular, was passed by 98.79% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Finally, the special resolution approving the continuance of the Company from a corporation organized under the laws of the Canada Business Corporations Act to a corporation organized under the laws of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), was passed by 98.07% of the votes represented at the Meeting. The Company intends to file applications with the corporate registrars of the Canadian and Ontario ministries to effect the continuance in the third quarter.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Clip Money’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip Money operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through its ClipDrop Boxes that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business’ bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip Money offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com .

For further information, please contact:

Joseph Arrage

Chief Executive Officer

tel: 844-593-2547