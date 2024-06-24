Productive Dentist Academy Announces Alliance Partner Program With Leading Dental Service Providers
Each Strategic Partnership Provides Dentists and Their Teams With The Best Tools To Enhance Their Dental Practice Productivity and Patient Care
These partnerships align perfectly with [PDA's] vision of supporting dental professionals in delivering exceptional care while growing their businesses.”ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the nation’s leading dental practice management and coaching, is excited to announce its Alliance Partner Program. This program is a partnership with multiple innovative companies dedicated to advancing dental practice productivity and patient care. These collaborations signify PDA’s commitment to providing dental professionals with comprehensive tools and solutions to enhance financial management, improve patient outcomes, streamline operations, and ensure overall practice growth.
"Our mission at PDA has always been to help dental practices become more productive while enhancing the quality of care they provide,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson. “By closely partnering with these forward-thinking companies, we are equipping our clients with the best tools and resources available in the industry. This is a significant step towards transforming how Investment Grade Practices™ operate and thrive.”
“Top-producing dentists rely on a team of advisors and build close relationships with industry partners,” says PDA Co-founder & host of the award-winning The Productive Dentist Podcast, Dr. Bruce B. Baird. “PDA Vice President of Partner Services Sandy Porrit has done an amazing job of aligning our core values with like-minded partners.”
The PDA Alliance Partner Program provides customized options at three levels of participation: Celebration level, Relationship Level, and Welcome Level. Each level is tailored to help service providers and dental professionals build successful relationships through consistent exposure that spans far beyond a single live meeting or one-time marketing channel.
“These partnerships are carefully selected to cover every aspect of a dental practice's needs, from financial management to patient care and technology optimization," says PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson. “We believe that by integrating these services, our clients will see significant improvements in their operations and patient satisfaction.”
This year, PDA’s Alliance Partners include:
• AcceptCare
• Dentist Advisors
• Dentist Job Connect
• Five Lakes Dental Practice Solutions
• Mango Voice
• Medix Dental IT
• Overjet AI
• Perio Protect
• Professional Transition Strategies
• ProFi 20/20
• Support DDS
• CariFree
• E-Assist Dental Solutions
• Financially Led (formerly Cash Flow Coach)
• Smile Advantage
• The Mint Door
• Tasty Clean
“Our goal is to provide dental practices with the tools they need to not only survive but thrive in today's competitive environment,” says PDA Vice President of Partner Services Sandy Porritt. “These partnerships align perfectly with our vision of supporting dental professionals in delivering exceptional care while growing their businesses.”
To learn more about Productive Dentist Academy and its alliance partners, please visit http://www.productivedentist.com
About Productive Dentist Academy
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.
