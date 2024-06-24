Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Union, Polk and Pottawattamie Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa --- FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Union, Polk and Pottawattamie counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

UNION COUNTY

Emergency Management Agency

705 E. Taylor St.,

Creston, IA 50801

 

 

Open 1-7 p.m. June 25

8 a.m.-6 p.m.June 26-28

POLK COUNTY

Riley Resource Group

4400 E. University Ave.,

Pleasant Hill, IA 50327

 

 

 

Open 1-6 p.m. June 26

8 a.m.-6p.m. June 27-29

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY

Charles Lakin Human Services Campus – North Parking Lot

815 N. 16th St.,

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

 

Open 1-6 p.m. June 26

8 a.m.-6p.m. June 27-29

 

 

Beginning Wednesday, June 26, all DRCs will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays.

FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters for severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 20-31 in Adair, Adams, Cedar, Jasper, Montgomery, Polk and Story counties. FEMA funding is also available for homeowners and renters in Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby and Union counties for the April 26-27 tornadoes and storms. Iowans can visit any open DRC for assistance if needed.

To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center by:

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Anyone using a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI 

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

