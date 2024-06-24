Doctor's recommendation does not bar patient's lawsuit over device -California top court

The California Supreme Court, in a unanimous opinion on Thursday by Justice Joshua Groban, revived a lawsuit against Somatics, the maker of an electroshock therapy device, by a woman who said she suffered brain damage after it was used to treat her severe depression.
