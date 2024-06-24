(Subscription required) A Tarzana lawyer accused of conspiring to derail lawsuits against a municipal utility can call former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer as a witness in his professional misconduct trial, a state bar court judge ruled Thursday.
Judge Affirms Subpoena of Ex-LA City Attorney Mike Feuer in Lawyer's State Bar Court Trial
