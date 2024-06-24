Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,514 in the last 365 days.

Solaris Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; NYSE: SLSR) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) announces that all matters presented for approval at Solaris’ annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2024, have been approved. These matters included:

  • Electing each of the Company’s six nominees as directors of the Company; and
  • Re-appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the audit committee of the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

A summary of the results is provided below:

Name of Nominee

 Votes For Votes Withheld
Number % Number %
Richard Warke 97,433,274 94.59 5,574,134 5.41
Daniel Earle 97,048,917 94.22 5,958,491 5.78
Poonam Puri 101,290,222 98.33 1,717,186 1.67
Donald R. Taylor 85,079,112 82.60 17,928,296 17.40
Kevin Thomson 101,150,494 98.20 1,856,914 1.80
Ron Walsh 83,486,676 81.05 19,520,732 18.95
Appointment of Auditors 104,674,147 99.90 106,786 0.10


On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

“Daniel Earle”
President & CEO, Director

For Further Information

Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations
Direct: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203
Email: jwagenaar@solarisresources.com

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a world class copper resource with expansion and discovery potential at its Warintza Project in Ecuador; a series of grass roots exploration projects with discovery potential in Peru and Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Solaris Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more