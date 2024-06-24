Attorney General Bird Makes Case in Court Against TikTok to Protect Kids

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today made the case in a state district court to prevent TikTok from lying to parents about inappropriate videos on the app. Attorney General Bird released the following statement:

“Parents deserve to know the truth about the dangers of TikTok. Today, we made our case in court to stop TikTok from lying to parents about the inappropriate videos that are recommended to kids on the app, including sexually explicit content, drug use, and self-harm. As a mom and prosecutor, I am committed to ensuring parents have the information they need to keep their kids safe online.”

