Elme Communities to Release Second Quarter 2024 Results on Thursday, August 1st
BETHESDA, Md., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (“Elme”) (NYSE:ELME), a value-oriented multifamily owner and operator, will release second quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, August 1, 2024. A conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 10:00 am ET. There will also be a live, listen-only webcast presentation. Conference call and webcast access information is as follows:
|USA Toll Free Number:
|888-506-0062
|International Toll Number:
|973-528-0011
|Entry Code
|222443
|Webcast:
|ir.elmecommunities.com
Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, August 16, 2024, at 11:59 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:
|USA Toll Free Number:
|877-481-4010
|International Toll Number:
|919-882-2331
|Conference ID:
|50778
|Webcast Replay:
|ir.elmecommunities.com
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Amy Hopkins
202-774-3253
ahopkins@elmecommunities.com