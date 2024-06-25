Gabriel Mikaelis Cassidy Has Authored a Timely Play Titled Donald Trump Meets His Maker
This topical play serves as an amicable reminder of the momentous events of January 6th, 2021SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With America’s 2024 presidential campaign really heating up, the publication of Gabriel Mikaelis Cassidy’s play Donald Trump Meets His Maker comes at a critical juncture for democracy in the United States and, indeed, the entire world. The play, which is illustrated, will entertain readers even as it underscores the stakes at hand in the election ahead.
Mikaelis’ play offers an explanation, albeit fantastical, for President Trump’s inaction and near silence for 187 minutes during the Capitol siege on January 6th, 2021. During the afternoon of that fateful day, Trump has retreated to the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House. Suddenly, the Grim Reaper materializes and announces that the time has arrived for him to take Trump away. In the hope of preventing the Grim Reaper from completing his mission, the president summons Satan, who agrees to listen to Trump’s appeal for clemency. The president attempts to convince Satan to overrule the Grim Reaper by presenting a video playlist titled “Trump’s Big Six,” containing six of what he considers to be his political career’s highlights.
The book includes a URL via which readers can view the clips contained in “Trump’s Big Six.” The book also includes hand-drawn illustrations of the play’s main characters and of events referenced in the play. The illustrations and video clips combine with the text to immerse readers in the action, providing them a glimpse of what they would experience were they to see a staged version of the play.
Reviewers have already weighed in. Lisa N. observes, “This is political satire, and it’s funny . . . If you need to laugh at this chaos, check out this play.” Jefferson Sage deems it “a consequential script in the best mold of political theater . . . most relevant in this election year.”
When the play’s author decided to have it published in the form of a book, he adopted a pseudonym, Gabriel Mikaelis Cassidy. He did so for the protection of his family and himself, as he anticipates some readers will not take kindly to the contents of the play.
For those whose curiosity is piqued, Donald Trump Meets His Maker can be purchased as a paperback or eBook via Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Donald-Trump-Meets-His-Maker/dp/B0CTCFN1XH/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=), Barnes & Noble (https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/donald-trump-meets-his-maker-gabriel-mikaelis-cassidy/1144433613?ean=9798893304008), or the book’s publisher, Author Reputation Press (https://authorreputationpress.com/bookstore/donald-trump-meets-his-maker/).
