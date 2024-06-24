Allied Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second-Quarter Financial Results

Submit Release
TORONTO, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The financial results will be released on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, after the markets close.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 or (647) 932-3411, conference ID #1813464. The webcast will be accessible here or at www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 
Cecilia C. Williams
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com

Nanthini Mahalingam
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
nmahalingam@alliedreit.com


