Jason McDonald Consulting Announces New Featured Listings in Expert Witness Directories
Jason McDonald works with companies nation-wide, consult with companies in the San Francisco Bay Area or Silicon Valley companies on their online advertising.
This new edition of the ‘Marketing Almanac’ is our commitment to providing small business marketers with the latest tools and strategies to thrive in the digital age.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JM Internet Group, a leader in books and online learning on Google Ads (AdWords), Social Media Marketing, and SEO (Search Engine Optimization) at https://www.jm-seo.org/, is proud to announce its 2024 ‘Marketing Almanac.” The book, authored by Jason McDonald, brings together best-in-class information on Marketing, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Social Media Marketing, and Google Ads (formerly called Google AdWords), helping small business owners and marketers maximize their ROI on digital marketing with free tools.
“This new edition of the ‘Marketing Almanac’ is our commitment to providing small business marketers with the latest tools and strategies to thrive in the digital age,” said Jason McDonald, Director of the JM Internet Group. “It’s a valuable resource for anyone looking to enhance their online presence and achieve marketing success.”The Marketing Almanac
The 2024 edition covers a wide array of topics essential for modern digital marketers. From tools for TikTok marketing and keyword discovery to advanced techniques in SEO and social media advertising, the ‘Marketing Almanac’ offers practical insights and actionable strategies. Highlighted sections include comprehensive tutorials on SEO, tools for optimizing website structure, and strategies for effective keyword research. Marketers can also explore dedicated chapters on leveraging social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter for marketing campaigns. The ‘Marketing Almanac’ also provides resources for monitoring online reputation, creating viral content, and maximizing ROI through Google Ads and other online advertising platforms. Whether you’re a novice marketer or seasoned professional, the Almanac serves as a valuable reference to stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape. For more information and to download the 2024 ‘Marketing Almanac’, visit https://www.jm-seo.org/books/marketing-almanac/.
A COMPLEX DIGITAL MARKETING LANDSCAPE
Today’s digital marketing landscape has evolved into a complex ecosystem where marketers navigate the intricacies of SEO, Google Ads, and social media platforms to achieve visibility and engagement. However, amidst these opportunities, marketers often grapple with constrained budgets, striving to achieve more with fewer resources. This challenge has driven the demand for accessible and cost-effective solutions, such as free tools for keyword discovery and content creation. These tools not only streamline processes but also level the playing field for small businesses and startups, enabling them to compete with larger counterparts. From free keyword discovery tools that empower marketers to optimize their content for search engines without hefty investments, to free video editors tailored for creating engaging TikTok content, these resources democratize access to essential marketing functionalities. By leveraging these tools, marketers can maximize their efficiency, enhance their online presence, and drive meaningful engagement, even within budget constraints. As digital marketing continues to evolve, embracing these free tools becomes essential for staying competitive and achieving sustainable growth in the digital age.
Jason McDonald, the author of “The Marketing Almanac,” is a seasoned digital marketing expert with over 20 years of experience in SEO, Google Ads, and social media marketing. As a recognized authority in the field, he has served as an expert witness for over 14 years, offering invaluable insights and testimony on digital marketing strategies in legal proceedings. Jason McDonald’s expertise extends across various industries, helping businesses navigate the complexities of online visibility and engagement. His practical approach to digital marketing is reflected in his educational efforts and publications, aiming to empower marketers with actionable knowledge. For more information about Jason McDonald and his work, visit his website at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/.
ABOUT THE JM INTERNET GROUP
The JM Internet Group provides SEO, Social Media Marketing, and Google Ads training and courses for busy marketers and businesspeople. Online search engine optimization training helps explain keywords, page tags, link building strategies and other techniques needed to climb to the top of search engine rankings for Google, Yahoo, and Bing. The teaching methodology is hands on, with live examples and discussions, taught from the convenience of each student’s computer. In addition, the company publishes books on digital marketing.
