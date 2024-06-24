Governor Cooper Statement on Anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Decision
NORTH CAROLINA, June 24 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision:
"Two years ago today, the Supreme Court destroyed the constitutional right to abortion access. Now Republican leaders are launching assaults that put extreme politicians in control of decisions that should be made between women and their doctors. Your vote this November can stop them."
###