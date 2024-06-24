Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,493 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Statement on Anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Decision

NORTH CAROLINA, June 24 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision:

"Two years ago today, the Supreme Court destroyed the constitutional right to abortion access. Now Republican leaders are launching assaults that put extreme politicians in control of decisions that should be made between women and their doctors. Your vote this November can stop them."

###
 

You just read:

Governor Cooper Statement on Anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more