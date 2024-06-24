Survey of Hawaiian Spelling for Maui Street Signs

Main, News Posted on Jun 24, 2024 in Highways News

HDOT is seeking input on the Hawaiian spelling for our street signs from Native Hawaiian Organizations and community members with cultural knowledge or insights on the areas covered by the street signs.

There are a lot of streets listed, you do not need to comment on every one to participate in the survey. Please note that this is not a comprehensive list of HDOT streets. For the list of Maui roads in HDOT jurisdiction, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/home/maui/maui-state-roads-and-highways/

Please complete the survey here: https://arcg.is/0Gfb4D

COMMUNITY INPUT IS STRONGLY WANTED FOR THE STREET SIGNS LISTED BELOW to determine the correct spelling and meaning of words and accurately reflect the history of communities.

Makawao District

Heaaula Place (possible change to Keaʻaʻula Place) Community input wanted on changing the name from Heaaula to Keaʻaʻula. Heaaula is noted as a mispelling of Keaʻaʻula in Ulukau Hawaiian Place Names database. Ulukau Hawaiian Place Names: Heaaula – ahupuaʻa, Keaaula ahupuaʻa, Maui. Hawaiian Dictionaries: https://wehewehe.org/



Wailuku District

Route 31 (Piʻilani Highway)

Old Welakahao Road Consider changing to “E Welakahao Road” and “W Welakahao Road” to align with County Records instead of “Old Welakahao Road”. Hawaiian Dictionaries: https://wehewehe.org/



We greatly appreciate your input and support as we work to incorporate Hawaiian spelling into HDOT street signs. For additional information please contact (…)