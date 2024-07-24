Christian Walsh of WIRE Associates Talks About Southern California Market Trends
Foreclosure.com has launched a series of video interviews with real estate experts across the US to help home buyers find opportunities in the housing markets.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, preforeclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types. In these videos, Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com, conducts in-depth conversations aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions in their specific areas.
Tim recently interviewed Christian Walsh of WIRE Associates about Southern California's housing market. In that interview, Christian talks about the rise in the number of notice of defaults and foreclosures, post COVID. He also talks about the equity that many owners have in these homes, and the importance of dealing with the notice of default / foreclosure process to avoid losing that equity. The video featuring Christian is called "Southern California Real Estate Market Trends" and can be viewed on the foreclosure.com website. The link to watch the video is here: https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/southern-california-real-estate-market-trends/.
By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes and government foreclosures, preforeclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure.com updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.
Persons interested in deep insight and unique opportunities in the local residential real estate market can find this helpful series of videos at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at https://www.foreclosure.com/podcasts.
Southern California Real Estate Expectations with Christian Walsh of WIRE Associates