Amalfi Jets Upgrades All Amalfi Reserve Members to Cardholders & Rebrands Program as Social Membership

The company has overhauled its Reserve Program and aims to incentivize new clients with its portfolio of exclusive social offerings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, Inc. a global private jet charter and jet card provider has just announced it has upgraded all its current Amalfi Reserve Members to its Jet Card Program as it revamps the current product into a premier social membership

The Amalfi Reserve Program has undergone a major overhaul, with the private jet charter provider relaunching it as an exclusive social membership with members granted the ability to book flights, access empty-leg flights, and benefits with its portfolio of lifestyle and hospitality partners.

The Amalfi Reserve Membership is a $500 USD a month, “social membership” to provide benefits to those who occasionally travel privately through charters or empty legs but want to take advantage of the lifestyle benefits provided by our “Escapades” launch.

The Amalfi One Jet Card remains the highest tier, as all Cardholders gain access to all Amalfi Reserve Member Benefits and our “Escapades” experiences.

“We are thrilled to upgrade this bulk of our loyal clients to the Amalfi One Jet Card Program and equally excited to launch this updated product,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “The Amalfi Reserve Membership is now being positioned as a social membership for those who prioritize the ancillary benefits of our company, empty legs, and one-off charter flights.”

The membership runs at $500 a month and is available exclusively through Amalfi’s iOS and Android app, the Amalfi Jets App. Through the app, members can browse through flights, emtpy-leg, and partnership offerings as well as directly booking and managing experiences through its in-house Concierge Team.

"We are committed to providing an unmatched quality of service both in the air and on the ground,” said Oliver Brookbanks, who also serves as Amalfi’s head of Partnership Development. “We are excited to host our current partners through our app and look forward to welcoming more, as we continually add value for our clients."

Amalfi plans to host monthly exclusive events dedicated to its Reserve Members as it aims to grow engagement amongst its current base and expand to new members.

This deal comes in the wake of Amalfi’s overhaul of its Jet Card product as it aims to grow its client base and continue to offer its stand–out features against competitors.

To download the App on iOS, click here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download from Google Play, click here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.