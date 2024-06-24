PetMed Express, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises PetMed Express, Inc. (“PetMed” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PETS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. PetMed investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

On June 11, 2024, PetMed issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. Among other items, PetMed reported a net loss per share of $0.25, compared to a net loss per share of $0.01 in the year-ago period. Although PetMed reported a net increase in sales year over year, that was outweighed by an increase in overall operating expenses. PetMed had approximately $55.3 million in cash at the end of fiscal year 2024, compared to approximately $104.1 million at the end of fiscal year 2023.

On this news, PetMed’s stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 11.46%, to close at $4.17 per share on June 12, 2024.

