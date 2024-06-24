Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: June 24, 2024 State Department of Transportation Announces $18 Million to Reduce Traffic Congestion and Vehicle Emissions in Western New York Funds Provided Through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program and the Carbon Reduction Program New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that $18 million in funding was awarded to support community-based investments that reduce vehicle emissions and congestion in Western New York. Funds were awarded to projects in the region that improve traffic flow, improve pedestrian accessibility, facilitate use of alternative fuel vehicles or broaden public transit services. The funding was part of $61.4 million that was awarded to 21 projects across the state. “These community-based projects reaffirm New York’s nation leading commitment to the environment put forward by Governor Hochul,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “By investing in projects that will lessen congestion and the pollution associated with idling, as well as limiting the environmental impact of carbon, we are not only helping to fight climate change, but also helping to facilitate local economic development and improving quality of life.” The funding was made available through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and administered by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT); and is provided through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program (CMAQ), and the Carbon Reduction Program (CRP). CMAQ and CRP are helping New York State meet its long-term climate change goals established by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act by focusing on reducing transportation related emissions and alleviating traffic congestion to advance environmental sustainability, enhance air quality, and improve transportation equity. CMAQ/CRP Awarded projects include: $3,576,000 to the Town of Amherst for the reconfiguration of the Maple Road and North Bailey Avenue intersection.

$1,324,800 to the City of Buffalo for electric bicycles with docking areas, an electric 20-car sharing program, and electric vehicle charging stations at various city-owned lots.

$5,000,000 to the Town of Clarence to construct sidewalks on both sides of the streets within the Hamlet of Clarence Center.

$1,656,834 to the City of North Tonawanda for the upgrade of traffic signals at 19 intersections.

$5,000,000 to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to aid in the purchase of ten 40-foot battery electric buses and related charging infrastructure.

$1,424,115 to the Seneca Nation of Indians to connect trails throughout the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory. Projects were selected through a competitive solicitation process and rated based on established criteria that included public benefit, air quality improvements, cost-effectiveness, and partnerships. Projects must be related to the surface transportation system and provide full access to the public. The CMAQ/CRP project awards amount to no less than $500,000 and no more than $5 million for any single project. NYSDOT will provide up to 80 percent of the total eligible project costs with a minimum 20 percent match provided by the project sponsor. Eligible project costs may include planning, design/engineering services, right-of-way acquisition, construction, and construction inspection. The $61.4 million in CMAQ/CRP awards were distributed throughout the state to five separate towns, two villages, three cities, and one county among others. The types of projects were broken into four categories: $28.4 million to improve traffic flow congestion, mitigation, and safety enhancements

The awards will improve and mitigate traffic congestion and result in decreased vehicle idling and emissions as well as reduce vehicle crashes. $15 million to advance alternative fuel buses in New York State

The awards will help New York State advance its commitment towards environmental sustainability through zero-emission battery electric buses and hydrogen fuel buses. $13.2 million to advance ADA pedestrian accessibility

The awards will address pedestrian safety concerns and provide safe, contiguous, non-vehicular, ADA compliant connections to transit stops, healthcare facilities, restaurants, educational, and religions institutions. $4.8 million to broaden public transit services

The awards will introduce increase access to public transit by introducing new public transit services, increasing transportation options, providing quicker trips, and lower the cost per trip. Senator Jeremy Cooney, Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee said, “These funds have the potential to both improve the efficiency of our transportation systems and create cleaner, healthier communities. With climate change continuing to impact the daily lives of New Yorkers, I applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing the creative ways transportation can contribute to a more sustainable future in New York.” Assemblymember William Magnarelli, Chairman of the Assembly Transportation Committee said, “The funding announced today is a significant step in helping to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector. The $5 million awarded to CENTRO will allow it to take the first steps in transitioning to a zero-emission bus fleet with its first purchase of hydrogen buses. This is welcome news for Central NY.” New York State's Nation-Leading Climate Plan Governor Hochul’s nation-leading climate agenda is the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the nation, calling for an orderly and just transition to clean energy that creates jobs and continues fostering a green economy. Enshrined into law through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), New York is on a path to achieving its mandated goal of a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality. It builds on New York's unprecedented ramp-up of clean energy and the creation of more than 150,000 jobs in New York's clean energy sector. New York will build on this progress and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050 while meeting a goal to deliver 40 percent of the benefits of clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities and advancing progress towards the state's 2025 energy efficiency target of reducing on-site energy consumption by 185 trillion BTUs in end-use savings. The CLCPA scoping plan provides the framework for how New York State will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in all sectors, including the transportation sector, increase renewable energy use, and ensure all communities equitably benefit from the clean energy transition. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###