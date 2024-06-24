Governor Newsom, First Partner mark second anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Governor Newsom actions to protect abortion access:

In the years since the Dobbs decision, California has stepped up to lead the way in protecting access to reproductive freedom for people in California and for those who travel to California to access this essential health care:

California by the numbers:

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade:

Governor Newsom has invested more than $240 million to protect and expand access to reproductive health care in California.

California providers performed over 12,000 more abortions than expected – seeing an 11.2% increase in the number of abortions performed in June 2023 alone (compared to April 2022).

242,113 people have visited Abortion.CA.Gov , with 56.1% of people being from outside of California.

What’s next for California:

Governor Newsom will continue to coordinate and collaborate with the CA Legislature and Reproductive Freedom Alliance states as anti-abortion attacks increase in severity and frequency. The Reproductive Freedom Alliance has held several convenings to facilitate proactive and swift coordination across reproductive freedom states, helping members to put up effective firewalls to protect and expand access to reproductive care.

People seeking abortion care or information about reproductive health care in California, should visit Abortion.CA.Gov.