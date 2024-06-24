SuccessBooks® Announces New Publishing Deal with Cain Daniel for "Influence and Impact" Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Cain Daniel

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce a new publishing deal with Cain Daniel, a distinguished leader in professional education and a driving force behind entrepreneurial success in the financial services industry. Cain joins negotiation expert Chris Voss and other leading professionals in co-authoring the forthcoming book, Influence and Impact.

With over a decade of leadership experience, Cain Daniel has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs to break into and excel within the financial services sector. As a business leader, he has showcased his expertise in sales, marketing, operations, and the development of innovative strategies, making a significant impact on the industry.

Cain currently serves as a Partner and Vice President at REMIC, a premier educational institute for financial services across Canada. His role at REMIC has allowed him to shape the future of the industry by providing top-notch education and resources to aspiring financial professionals. Additionally, Cain co-founded AMIPROS, an association dedicated to educating mortgage professionals and the public about investing in mortgages, further demonstrating his commitment to financial literacy and professional development.

Driven by his mission to transform students into successful entrepreneurs, Cain's passion for innovative training has equipped individuals with the essential tools and strategies necessary to thrive in their entrepreneurial journeys. His dedication to education and his ability to inspire and guide others have solidified his reputation as a leading figure in the industry.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Cain is an avid soccer player who channels his competitive spirit on the field. He enjoys spending quality time with his wife and their two children, Mila and Evan, balancing his professional achievements with a fulfilling personal life.

To learn more about Cain Daniel and his contributions to the financial services industry, visit caindaniel.com or remic.ca.

Contact: Web: caindaniel.com

Web: remic.ca

SuccessBooks® is excited about the upcoming release of Influence and Impact, offering readers around the globe the opportunity to benefit from the collective expertise and unique perspectives of Cain Daniel, Chris Voss, and a distinguished group of authors.